Debate on Sri Lankas 22nd constitutional amendment may be stalled: Sources

A parliamentary debate on a major bill seeking the 22nd Amendment to Sri Lankas Constitution aimed at empowering Parliament over the executive president could be held up due to disagreements within the ruling SLPP party, sources said on Tuesday.

The debate was scheduled to be held on October 6 and October 7.

The draft bill on the 22nd Amendment was approved by the Cabinet and gazetted in August. The 22nd Amendment was originally named 21A and meant to replace the 20A.

The amendment was formulated amid the ongoing economic turmoil in the country which also caused a political crisis. It is meant to replace the 20A that had given unfettered powers to ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment.

Now the debate on the bill can be stalled due to disagreements within the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, the sources said.

There were concerns raised yesterday at the parliamentary group. Most felt that given the economic crisis and the security situation this is not the right time to move it,” a parliamentarian, who did not want to be named, told

