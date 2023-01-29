Death toll in Lakhimpur Kheri road accident rises to 6

The death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri road accident, in which a truck ran over a group of people standing on the roadside along the Kheri-Bahraich highway, now stands at six, police said on Sunday.

The tragic accident took place on Saturday when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and mowed down a group that had gathered on the road following a minor collision between a car and a scooter, they said.

Five people died on the spot and a 17-year-old boy, identified as Rohit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, police said. Most of the deceased were residents of Pangi Khurd village.

Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh identified the people killed on the spot as Karan Kumar (14), Paras (85), Rizwan (16), Karunesh Verma (35) and Virendra Kumar Verma (50).

Singh said Rohit Kumar, Jagat Pal and Archana were taken to Lucknow as their condition was critical.

According to police, Rohit Kumar died during treatment later.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha, along with other police officials, reached the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

