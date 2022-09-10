Days after Nitish-Mulayam meet, poster at SP Lucknow office: UP+Bihar gayi Modi sarkar

Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.

“UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted,” reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster. There are only two coloured elements in the black and white banner — Nitish Kumars green scarf (angochha) and Akhilesh Yadavs red cap — both representing their respective parties preferred colour choice. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together send 120 (80 and 40, respectively) MPs to Lok Sabha, and the party or the political formation that perform better in these two states are in a good position to form a government in Delhi. Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, the man behind the banner, said Saturday Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the history of initiating events that change the course of the countrys politics. “If these states decide (to go for a change), then nothing will be left (for others). If we see the political map, the BJP would be nowhere,” he told

