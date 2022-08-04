Data protection bill: Hopeful of getting new legislation passed by Budget session, says Vaishnaw

After withdrawing the personal data protection bill, the government is hopeful of getting a new legislation passed by the Budget session of Parliament, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. The Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, headed by BJP member P P Chaudhary, had tabled its report in Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

