Cyclone Yaas: breeding centres of croc, rare turtle inundated in Sundarbans

Nylon net fencing toprevent tigers from entering human habitations were damaged,breeding centres for crocodiles and Batagur baska – a rarespecies of turtle were inundated, as Cyclone Yaas hasseverely damaged the Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR), anofficial said on Thursday.

The majority of the 40 protection camps used by theforest department personnel in the Sunderbans were alsoinundated following a downpour induced by the cyclone onWednesday, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said.

“Since most of the area is under water now, it isdifficult to ascertain actual damage,” Yadav told

