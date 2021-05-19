Cyclone Tauktae death toll climbs to 45 in Gujarat: Official

As many as 45 people have beenkilled due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat,officials said Wednesday.

Fifteen deaths were reported from Amreli district inSaurashtra region, the worst affected in the cyclone thatcrossed the state coast as an extremely severe cyclonic stormon Monday night and completed landfall around 1.30 am Tuesday,officials said.

Eight people each were killed in Bhavnagar and GirSomnath coastal districts, an official of the State EmergencyOperation Centre said.

Five were killed in Ahmedabad, two in Kheda, and oneeach in Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Rajkot, Navsari andPanchmahal districts, the official said.

While 24 deaths were due to wall collapses during thecyclone, six died after trees fell on them, five each becauseof house collapse and electrocution, four due to roof collapseand one died due to a tower collapse, the official said.

