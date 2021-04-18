CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.

The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an individual gold in the CWG by winning the discus throw event in the 2010 Delhi Games, is now admitted at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

“She had cough and mild fever and she took a test on Saturday but the virus could not be detected. Today, we went to RHUS and doctors there took a CT scan from which it was diagnosed for COVID-19,” her husband Virender Poonia told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)