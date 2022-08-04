CWG: Boxers Nikhat, Nitu, Hussamuddin assure India of medals, Lovlina makes quarterfinal exit

Three Indian pugilists, including Nikhat Zareen, advanced to the semifinals in their respective events after thrilling victories while Lovlina Borgohain made a last eight exit in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

With their wins, Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing medals.

Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain, on the other hand, was out-punched by last editions silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales.

It was also curtains for Ashish Kumar (80kg), who went down to Englands Aaron Bowen by a 4-1 split verdict.

Leading by a slight margin in the opening two rounds, the 24-year-old Borgohain went down via 2-3 split decision in the light middle weight quarterfinal.

Borgohain had a point deducted for holding in the second round, which seemed to have psychologically hurt the two-time World Championship medallist. “Lovlina is disappointed with her third round hand movements. The biggest setback was the warning and it turned it around in favour of Rosie,” national coach Bhaskar Bhatt told

