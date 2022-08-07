Custodial torture: 2 policemen, a civic volunteer closed

The authorities on Saturday closed two policemen and a civic volunteer of Kolkatas Golf Green police station following the death of a person after he was allegedly beaten up by the three, a senior officer said.

The action was taken against the three after the family of the deceased, 34-year-old Dipankar Saha, filed a complaint claiming that he died after being tortured in custody.

Saha and four of his friends, residents of south Kolkatas Azadgarh area, were asked by the police officers to appear before them at the Golf Green police station on July 31 over an incident of drug consumption. “The police did not issue any notice to summon them, nor did the police arrest them. He was tortured for several hours. He was suffering from terrible pain after returning home. We took him to a hospital on Wednesday and he died on Friday morning,” a member of Sahas family said.

Denying that he was tortured, the police said they questioned them and allowed them to go.

The post-mortem examination report conducted on Sahas body revealed that he had several injuries on the lower back of his body, a police officer said, adding that the cause of his death could be ascertained after the completion of viscera and histopathological examinations.

