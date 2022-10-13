Curtain-raiser launched for World Ayurveda Congress in Goa

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the `curtain raiser for the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo here. The event, supported by the Union and state governments and Union Ministry of AYUSH, will be held in Goa from December 8 to 11. Around 5,000 Ayurveda stakeholders from across the world including industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists, students, drug manufacturers, growers of medicinal plants and marketing strategists are expected to attend it.

Sonowal said the focal theme of the event, Ayurveda for One Health, is very meaningful for the journey of life. Ayurveda was not just about maintaining ones health but it was a holistic system to take care of Earth as well, the minister said at a press conference after the inauguration.

The market size of AYUSH sector in the country has grown from USD 3 billion to more than USD 18 billion in the last eight years, he noted.

The motto of this years Ayurveda Day celebration would be `Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda (Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere), he said.

Ayurveda Day is celebrated on Dhanvantari Jayanti on October 23. The All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, is the nodal Agency for the implementation of the programme. Around 22 Ministries and departments of Government of India are collaborating for this event, the Union minister added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state aimed to become a prime Ayurveda and wellness tourism hub. Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik said the World Health Organisation is part of the WAC for the first time this year and it will trigger huge interest of participants.

