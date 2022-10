Cummins replaces Finch as Australias new ODI captain

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins was on Tuesday named as Australias new ODI captain following Aaron Finchs retirement from the format last month. The Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Cummins, 29, will lead Australia in next years ODI World Cup in India. Cummins beat the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell March and Alex Carey to be appointed as Australias 27th ODI skipper.

Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead Australias mens team in white-ball cricket. CA, though, are yet to announce a vice-captain for the ODI side. “Pat (Cummins) has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India,” said Australias chief selector George Bailey.

David Warner was not considered for the job as his lifetime leadership ban still remains with Cricket Australia contemplating a change in its code of conduct. The 29-year-old Cummins is already in charge of Australias Test side after he was appointed to that role last year. Finch will continue to lead the T20 team. Australias next ODI assignment is against against England next month — a three match series.

