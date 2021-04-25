CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

(Eds: rpting after correction in 3rd para) Chennai, Apr 25 : L Sabaretnam, director andchairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cementindustry veteran, died here on Sunday following a briefillness, family sources said.

He was 80.

Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Advertisement

He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and wasExecutive Director of the Company for a long period.

He was formerly director of Chennai PetroleumCorporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Directorand CEO of Coromandel Sugars. PTI SS APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)