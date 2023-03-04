Cricketer Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradeshs Ujjain city early on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

The former Indian cricket team skipper and his wife performed the bhasma aarti at 4 am. The couple sat at the Nandi hall of the temple for around 30 minutes. They also performed panchamrit pujan abhishek in the sanctum sanctorum. Clad in dhoti, Kohli was seen sporting sandalwood paste on forehead and wearing rudraksh garlands, while Sharma was dressed in light pink-coloured saree. They spent more than an hour at the temple.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said, “We came for the darshan and had an excellent darshan. Thank you.” Kohli just said, “Jai Mahakal…Thank you very much.”Their visit to the temple came a day after India lost the third test to Australia played at the Holkar Stadium in adjoining district Indore. Kohli scored 22 runs off 52 balls in the first innings and 13 runs in the second. Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)