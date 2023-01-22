Creating a buzz: Madhya Pradesh to raise honey bee armies to ward off marauding elephants

In an attempt to prevent incidents of human-elephant conflict, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to pit tiny honey bees against wild elephants that stray into farms and destroy crops in the border districts of the state.

Intoxicated on mahua flowers, pachyderms wander into the border districts and leave a trail of destruction before they are driven away or return to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In a circular issued last week, the state government listed a standard operating procedure (SOP) with a host of dos and donts for people in the eastern part of the state, officials said.

As one of the measures, people have been advised to install bee boxes in the affected areas to ward off elephants, they said.

Elephants have a natural fear of bees, as they dislike being stung on their trunks and eyes.

Beekeeping will be promoted in the villages of Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori and Mandla districts that have a significant indigenous population, officials said.

The latest step will not only protect crops and property, but it will also provide livelihood to indigenous population in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh, officials said.

According to officials, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, through its flagship “Honey Mission” programme, had distributed 100 bee boxes to 10 beneficiaries in Morena district last year. The state forest department has roped in NGOs to spread awareness among local communities about tricks to tame and drive away tuskers, they said.

We have asked NGOs that have experience of working in areas affected by wild elephants to impart training and share their experiences with the local communities, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) J S Chauhan told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)