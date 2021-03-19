CPI(M) announces candidate for one seat in Puducherry, to support allies in other constituencies

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) has named its candidate for the Muthialpet seat inthe April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections while announcingthat it would support the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) inother constituencies.

The party announced R Saravanan, an advocate, as itscandidate from the Muthialpet seat.

CPI(M) Puducherry unit secretary R Rajangam toldreporters here on Thursday that the party, a constituent ofthe Congress-led SDA, was not earmarked any seat but haddecided to contest from Muthialpet.

Advertisement

“We have therefore fielded our nominee in Muthialpet,”Rajangam said, adding the CPI(M) would however, seek thevoters support for the SDA in other segments where theCongress, DMK and other allies have fielded candidates.

The Congress has fielded its nominees in 14 segmentsout of the 15 seats allotted to it through an accord with theDMK recently.

While the DMK has fielded its candidates in 13segments, the CPI and VCK, the other constituents of SDA, havebeen earmarked one seat each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)