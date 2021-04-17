COVID situation turning dangerous, PM should cancel political rallies: Rajasthan CM

Expressing concern over the spread of COVID-19 infections across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Prime Minister should stop his political programmes and rallies.

The COVID situation has become dangerous across the country. Now, this virus is spreading rapidly among the youth and children as well. The Prime Minister should now stop his political programmes, rallies and road shows, Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He said that like before, PM Narendra Modi should make regular contact with the Chief Ministers of the states to know the situation.

