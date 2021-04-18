COVID-hit Yediyurappa stable and recovering

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at aprivate hospital is now stable and recovering, his office saidon Sunday.

“The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital onFriday for COVID treatment is being monitored by a team ofexpert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable andhe is recovering,” the office of the Chief Minister tweeted onSunday.

Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospitalreading his favourite books and is in touch with officials togive them necessary directions, the tweet further said.

The Chief Minister had fever on Friday and when he gothimself tested, the report came positive for coronavirus.

Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital.

This is the second time Yediyurappa contractedcoronavirus.

This was despite the fact that the Chief Minister tookthe first dose of COVID vaccine.

He was supposed to chair an all-party meeting onSunday to take a stringent measure in view of risingcoronavirus cases in Bengaluru.

However, the meeting has been postponed to Monday andRevenue Minister R Ashoka will now preside over themeeting.

