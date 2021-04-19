COVID-19: Modi assures MP of oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onMonday assured full support of the Centre to the MadhyaPradesh government in meeting the requirements ofoxygen,Remdesivir and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,the Chief Ministers Office said.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had atelephonic conversation with Modi in the morning in connectionwith measures to check the spread of the viral infection, anofficial in the CMO said.

The prime minister assured Chouhan of all helpregarding oxygen and Remdesivir supply and other healthservices to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments had earlierapproached the Railway Ministry to explore whether liquidmedical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network.

On Sunday, the Railways said it will run OxygenExpress trains over the next few days to transport liquidmedical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

Chouhan later thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyalfor accepting his governments request.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 12,248 fresh cases ofcoronavirus on Sunday, its highest single-day spike since theoutbreak of the infection last year, raising the tally to4,08,080.

The virus also claimed the lives of 66 more people inthe state, pushing the fatality count to 4,557.

This month, the state has so far recorded 1,12,569 newcases of COVID-19 and 571 deaths due to the disease, as perofficial figures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)