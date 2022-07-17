Countrys first transgender pilot still worried about flying high

Adam Harry, Indias first transgender pilot, is still worried about realising his flying dreams despite a clarification from the countrys aviation regulator on trans persons becoming pilots, saying the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it clear that flying duties cannot be assigned to those on hormonal therapy.

The DGCA has said there are no restrictions on transgender persons becoming pilots and directed him to reapply for a medical test to get a commercial pilot license. He is now doing odd jobs to sustain himself.

Harry, a Private Pilots Licence holder (SACAA), said the assuaging words of the regulatory body seems to be contradictory as it has made it clear that flying duties cannot be assigned to those on hormonal therapy.

“Hormonal therapy is something which transgenders have to undergo life-long. How can they stop taking it”, asked the 23-year-old, who has decided to move to South Africa to join a flying school after the DGCA authorities asked him to stop taking hormones in order to get a licence to fly aircraft.

“Here, in India, they wanted me to stop taking hormones in order to get a licence, and this has been a tiring battle”, Harry, presently residing in this city, told

