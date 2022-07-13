Country gradually moving towards the right, says BJPs Trivedi at RSS event

The country is gradually moving towards the “right” and the 21st century would belong to the BJP just like the 19th and 20 century belonged to the British and the Congress party respectively, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event in Nagpur where a play was staged on the contribution of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar in Indias freedom struggle.

“Over the past few years, the right-wing is getting acceptable in India. The country is gradually seeing a tectonic shift towards the right. The future belongs to us,” Trivedi said.

“The 19th century belonged to the British, the 20th century to the Congress and the 21st century to the BJP,” the partys national spokesperson added.

The play was staged to commemorate the centenary of the release of Hedgewar from a British Jail on July 12, 1922, an RSS release informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)