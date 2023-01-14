Convict in 2005 killing of IOC whistleblower Manjunath released from UP jail for good conduct

One of the convicts serving life imprisonment for the sensational 2005 killing of Indian Oil Corporation official and whistleblower S Manjunath has been released from prison following good conduct, a jail official said on Saturday.

Targeted by the oil adulteration mafia, Manjunath (27), an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, was gunned down in Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri on November 19, 2005 after he threatened to cancel a petrol pumps licence for selling spurious fuel.

“Shivkesh Giri alias Lalla, who was serving life imprisonment, had completed 16 years. He was released from district jail on January 8. He had shown good conduct,” jailor of Lakhimpur Kheri district jail Pankaj Kumar Singh told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)