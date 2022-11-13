Construction of Ayodhya mosque likely to be completed by December 2023: Trust

The construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, being built pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, is expected to be completed by December next year, the trust entrusted with the task has said.

“We hope to get approval to the map of the proposed mosque, hospital, community kitchen, library and research centre from the Ayodhya Development Authority by the end of this month. Soon after we will start the construction of the mosque,” Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust secretary Athar Hussain told

