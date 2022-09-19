Considering restoration of old pension scheme: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is considering restoring the old pension scheme for government employees.

Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the state government employees.

“My government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS). I have asked my chief secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees,” Mann said on Twitter.

In August last year, Aam Aadmi Party leader and incumbent Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to restore the old pension system if the party was voted to power in Punjab.

Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association chairman Sukhchain Singh Khaira welcomed the chief ministers announcement and said the state government employees have been struggling to get the old pension system restored.

