Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife to be transferred to Mandoli jail on Thursday: officials

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife will be shifted to two separate jails at the Mandoli prison complex on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered their transfer from Tihar prison.

A bench of Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had passed the order on Tuesday on a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi. Chandrashekhar is lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

The Delhi Prison department on Wednesday issued an order to transfer Chandrashekhar and his wife to Mandoli jail, officials said.

“Chandrashekhar who is presently lodged in central jail number eight of Tihar will be physically transferred to jail number 14 in Mandoli while his wife Leena Maria Paul, who is lodged in central jail number six will be transferred to jail number 16 in Mandoli on Thursday,” a senior jail official said. “Having considered the materials on the record and also having regard to the order made on June 17, 2022, this court is of the opinion that in terms of the statement made by the respondent on June 23, 2022, the petitioners should be shifted to Mandoli jail. It is accordingly ordered,” the bench had said, adding they be shifted to the Mandoli jail within a week.

“This is an order for both,” the bench had said orally.

The apex court had on July 13 asked Chandrashekhar, who had claimed that Rs 12.5 crore was extorted from him by some officials at the Tihar Jail here, to submit the list of persons and details about the payments made on his behalf.

The bench had observed that the affidavit filed by the authority claimed that while being in jail, Chandrashekhar was allegedly running a crime syndicate and was paying money for getting adequate facility to use mobile phones without any hindrance and to pass messages to persons from his syndicate.

On June 23, the Centre had proposed to the top court that if at all Chandrashekhar and his wife are to be shifted outside the Tihar Jail, then they should be lodged in Mandoli prison which is being guarded by paramilitary forces.

