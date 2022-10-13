Congs Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through villages in Chitradurga

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday resumed from Bommagondanahalli in Karnatakas Chitradurga district and headed towards Rampura.

Hundreds of people gathered on the roadside in the morning to welcome them.

According to Congress workers, the march started at 6.30 am from the BG Kere underpass in Bommagondanahalli.

After walking 12 kilometres, Gandhi will take a break at Konasagara in the district.

The march will then resume at 4 pm from Konasagara and stop for an evening break in Molakalmuru. After that, Gandhi will take a night halt in Rampura.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30. It will cover 511 km in 21 days and exit the state on October 20.

