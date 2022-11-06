Congs Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Nov 20

The Congresss Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 and cover various districts of the state before entering Rajasthan on December 3, a party leader said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief J P Agrawal said the march is scheduled to enter the state from Burhanpur district on November 20.

Agrawal, along with former MPCC chief Arun Yadav and other Congress leaders, earlier inspected the areas where the yatra is scheduled to enter and reviewed the arrangements.

According to the available schedule as of now, the yatra will enter Bodarli village of the district from neighbouring Maharashtra and move to other districts on November 22 after a days rest, Yadav told

