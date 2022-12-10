Congs Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthans Bundi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.

Gandhi had taken a days break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhis birthday.

He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahuls Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.

