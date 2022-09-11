Congs Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at proving it is not dead: NCP leader P C Chacko

NCP leader P C Chacko on Saturday said the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra will not produce any results in the Indian political scene and the party has embarked on the cross-country march only to prove that it is “not dead”.

Chacko asserted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the only person who can unite opposition parties. This was evident as 21 political parties had proposed his name as a candidate for the presidential election, he said.

Chackos remarks come at a time when the NCP has given a call for Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the extended working committee meeting of the NCP, Chacko said the Congress has embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra to revive its fortunes after losing two successive Lok Sabha elections and a series of assembly polls.

Advertisement

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not going to produce any results in the Indian political scene. What we need is a united Opposition,” Chacko told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)