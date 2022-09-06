Congresss Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach MP on Nov 25

The Congresss proposed Bharat Jodo Yatra, to be launched from Kanyakumari on September 7, will reach Madhya Pradeshs Malwa-Nimar region on November 25, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The Congress had earlier announced that it will launch the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate and interact with people.

The yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories, covering a distance of around 3,500 kilometres.

It will enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur district bordering Maharashtra and pass through Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa, Congress MLA P C Sharma, who is in-charge of the marchs MP leg, told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)