Congress will eliminate hatred, bring peace in Assam: Rahul

Congress leader RahulGandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP, accusing it of attackingAssams culture, language, history and brotherhood, andpromised to eliminate hatred and bring peace if his party isvoted to power in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Mariani in the Jorhatdistrict, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modiworks only for the two-three richest industrialists of thecountry and not for the common people.

“The BJP is attacking Assams culture, language,history and brotherhood… We will protect you and yourculture and identity, eliminate hatred and bring peace. It isyour state and it cannot be run from Nagpur,” Gandhi told therally.

Attacking the ruling BJP in Assam, he said the entirestate is being “handed over” to “outsiders”.

“The government has given Rs 2,000 crore of your moneyto modernise the Guwahati airport. Now that has been snatchedfrom you and given to Adani. In this way, everything in thecountry is being given to his (Modis) two-three richestbusinessman friends,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP makes different promises atdifferent places but does not fulfil them.

“I never lie. See what I had said before the polls inChhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab. I had saidthat farmers loans will be waived. Within six hours offorming the government in Chhattisgarh, it was done. Likewise,every promise in other states was fulfilled,” he said.

He was campaigning in Mariani, which is going to thepolls in the first phase on March 27, in support of sittingthree-time heavyweight Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who willhave a direct contest with BJP nominee Ramani Tanti.

Gandhi said that if the Congress forms government inthe state, then a law will be introduced to nullify the CAA,five lakh government jobs will be given, 200 units ofelectricity will be free for all, housewives will get Rs 2,000per month and minimum wages of tea garden workers will beraised to Rs 365.

“You are seeing the condition of the country. BJP diddemonetisation saying it was a fight against black money.

However, it snatched money from you and gave it to two-threebig industrialists.

“Then came GST, promising simple tax and benefit forall. Modi brought it with five different taxes and the highestrate is at 28 per cent… Thousands of industries were shutdown due to these two decisions. He says something, but doessomething else,” the former Congress president said.

Raising the issue of price rise, he said the BJPgovernment is working for “hum do, humare do (we two, ourstwo)” while farmers, small businessmen, workers and otherpeople are suffering due to high inflation.

“He (Modi) waived taxes and loans of the two-threeindustrialists, but he did nothing for you. He even attackedthe farmers by bringing in the three farm laws. That is why wehave brought the five guarantees for you,” Gandhi said whilementioning the partys poll promises.

He said the Congress government, if voted to power,will give incentives to small and mid-sized businesses so thatemployment can be generated in the private sector as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)