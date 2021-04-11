Congress candidate in TN Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19

Congress partys Srivilliputhurconstituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assemblypolls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19complications, his family said.

Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his onlydaughter. He died at a private hospital in Madurai thismorning where he was admitted on March 20 for treatment, Raosson-in-law, K Rajiv told P T I.

Congress party secretary and Tamil Nadu inchargeSanjay Dutt tweeted saying he was deeply pained to learn aboutthe demise of Rao due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We standwith them in this hour of grief & pray may his soul rest inpeace,” Dutt said.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam and DMK presidentM K Stalin expressed shock and grief over Raos death.

Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam conveyed hiscondolences to the bereaved family and the Congress party.

Stalin said Raos death was a huge loss for the peopleof Srivilliputhur and the Congress party. The DMK chief urgedthose in public life to act with precaution and get thevaccine administered.

While polls were held on April 6, the counting ofvotes is scheduled on May 2 and in case the Congress nomineeemerged victorious, Srivilliputhur segment would face a bypolllater.

