Congress blames PM Modi’s wrong policies for rising tomato prices

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the rising prices of tomatoes, alleging that it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modis “wrong policies”.

Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in tomato supply, leading to prices of the kitchen staple skyrocketing in retail markets of many cities.

Tagging a media report on the rising prices of tomatoes, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “The prime minister had described Tomato, Onion and Potato as TOP priority. But because of his wrong policies first tomatoes get thrown on the road then sold for Rs 100 per kg!” Mahila Congress chief Netta DSouza said pulses disappeared, flour disappeared, oil disappeared, vegetables also disappeared from the poors plate.

“Modi ji, you talk big about the economy in foreign countries, but inflation is going out of your control. Nirmala ji, after onions, should we stop eating tomatoes too?” the Congress leader said.

The spurt in prices of tomato is a temporary seasonal phenomenon and rates will cool down soon, a top government official said.

“It is a highly perishable commodity. Transportation gets affected in areas that received sudden rains. It is a temporary issue. Prices will cool down soon. It happens every year during this time,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told

