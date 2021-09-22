Cong wants SC-monitored probe in Gujarat drugs haul, Amazon bribery case; seeks answers from PM

The Congress Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the large drugs haul in Gujarat and in the alleged bribery case involving e-commerce firm Amazon, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the nation on these “very serious” issues of national security.

“These issues are concerned with the countrys security and those involved in these issues are guilty of sedition and that is why the prime minister will have to answer the nation,” Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

His statement came a day after an official said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth crores of rupees from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarats Kutch district and subsequently.

Those involved in these cases are “traitors”, Surjewala said.

“Should this matter now not be investigated by a special commission of sitting judges of the Supreme Court and a special SIT be put at their disposal,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions of seeking a CBI probe, saying, “How can CBI probe those who are its bosses?” He said the shocking revelations in the two cases have shaken the conscience of the country.

On the Amazon case, he said it has now come out that the e-commerce giant spent Rs 8,546 crore in “legal fees”, whereas Indias Law Ministrys annual budget is only Rs 1,100 crore.

“The so-called alleged bribery of Rs 8,546 crore was being given to whom in the Modi government? Who received the money? Was this money given to annihilate the trade and business of crores of small shopkeepers, MSMEs and traders so that e-commerce company like Amazon could take away their businesses and livelihood?” he asked.

Amid reports of Amazon probing bribery-related charges against some of its legal representatives in India, the US e-commerce giant has said it takes allegations of improper actions seriously and investigates them fully to take appropriate action.

The Congress leader alleged this amount has not been given to a clerk and it is likely that this money is given to top people in this government.

“Will the prime minister of India raise and demand from his US counterpart that criminal action be initiated in the United States for alleged bribery against Amazon. Will the Prime Minister answer whether this is not a serious breach of national security?” he asked.

Modi left for United States on an official visit this morning.

“The layers of corruption, the unpardonable conspiracy of pushing Indias youth into a cycle of drugs, the loss of crores of jobs the responsibility of Modi government is now writ large,” Surjewala said.

He said the government has “totally failed” and these cases should be investigated by a sitting Supreme Court judge. Referring to the Gujarat drugs seizure, he said it was the worlds biggest drugs haul that happened at Adani Mundra Port.

He also alleged that same company whose drugs were seized imported 25,000 kg of the same types of drugs worth Rs 1.75 lakh crores in June 2021 through the Adani port, perhaps “the biggest ever in the history of the world”.

Noting that according to the media reports Ashish Traders whose import-export licence was allegedly used for the trade received Rs 10 lakh as commission. “Who is the drugs cartel? Why is the drug cartel prospering right under the nose of Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah?” he asked.

“Is this not pushing Indias youth into the menace of drugs? Where are those drugs now? Is it not a breach of national security as these came from and are connected to the Taliban and Afghanistan. Why has Adani Mundra port not been investigated?” he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau, the DRI, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, Home Ministry and everybody else has been “sleeping”.

This is not a Congress versus BJP issue, he said, adding it is the question of the youth of this country and also concerns the future of small businessmen and traders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)