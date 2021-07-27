Cong-led opposition in Kerala assembly target Left govt for “failed” COVID management

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 27 : The Congress-led UDFon Tuesday hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government foralleged failure in addressing the livelihood issues andfinancial burden of common people caused due to the outbreakof COVID-19 and the pandemic-induced lockdown in Kerala.

However, the left government rejected the chargeslisting various schemes and crores of rupees-worthrehabilitationpackages being implemented to revive differentsectors, devastated due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The Congress-led legislators raised the issue during thezero hour in the state assembly demanding a discussion overit stopping other House proceedings, which was rejected bySpeaker M B Rajesh, prompting them to stage a walkout.

Advertisement

Seeking notice for the adjournment motion, IUMLlegislator P K Kunhalikutty alleged the state government hasfailed miserably in containing the virus and in itsmanagement.

People at the grassroots were struggling to makeboth ends meet in the state after the outbreak of the diseaseand common people, including daily wage earners, traders andsmallscale vendors, had lost their livelihood and thusplunged into financial crisis, he said.

Not just kits containing provisions, an amount ofmoney should also be given to those who require help tosupport them in their difficult time, the Vengara legislatorsuggested.

“The intention of the adjournment motion is not toblame the government but to make them understand the realsituation prevailing in the state,” Kunhalikutty said.

Over 10 people had committed suicide in the stateafter losing their means of livelihood, he alleged, addingthat there seemed to be no significant dip in COVID cases.

In his reply, Finance Minister K N Balagopaldismissed the charges and said the opposition should realisethat Kerala is a state where no one is starving due to thepandemic.

“At a time when many state governments, includingthe Congress-ruled Punjab, is struggling to distribute eventhe monthly salary for employees, the Kerala government isspending Rs 1,600 crore per month for pension including thosein the social welfare category, alone,” he said.

The minister also said Kerala was the first stateto come up with a COVID-19 package to tide over the crisisand extend a helping hand to the people.

Listing various schemes and packages announced bythem during the last two budgets to face the post-pandemiccrisis, Balagopal also said the government is giving utmostimportance to the healthcare of people and to provide food tothe needy despite acute financial crisis faced by the state.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan criticised the notice for adjournment motion and saidthe only aim of the opposition was to find fault with thegovernment.

Before walking out of the House, leader ofopposition V D Satheesan said the Chief Minister wasexploding in anger when the government was criticised.

“The Chief Minister will be criticised even if heis an emperor or God himself,” Satheesan added.PTI LGKBNBALA LGKBNBALA

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)