Cong leaders from various states join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Congress leaders from various states on Friday joined party leader Rahul Gandhi in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das from Odisha and Jitu Patwari from Madhya Pradesh were among the leaders who took part in the yatra.

It was a mini Bharat Jodo yatra with leaders from different states coming to walk with Gandhi, said Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, in charge of communications.

“During the morning session today in the #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana, we witnessed a mini @bharatjodo with leaders coming from Tripura, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh to walk with @RahulGandhi today,” Ramesh tweeted.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday and it will halt at Mahabubnagar for the night.

This is the third day of the yatra in Telangana.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.10 AM with Jairam Ramesh, AICC leader KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy and party leaders joining Gandhi.

Gandhi called two school girl students who were waiting for him on the roadside during the yatra and walked with them for some distance.

The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

