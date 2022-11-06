Cong contesting under collective leadership, BJP dashed peoples hopes: Baghel on HP polls

The Congress is contesting Himachal Pradesh polls under a “collective leadership” and does not announce a chief ministerial candidate before the election when it does not have an incumbent CM, partys senior observer Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday dismissing the BJPs criticism over “infighting”.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also said politics in the state will be run by leaders of the state, following speculation that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could take up a prominent role if the party wins the November 12 election.

Lashing out at the BJP, Baghel accused it of dashing the peoples hopes by failing to deliver on promises made in 2017 and urged the people of the hill state to elect their “own government” by supporting the Congress.

In an interview to

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)