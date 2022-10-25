Communal clash over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Vadodara; 19 people detained

Members of two communities clashed over the bursting of firecrackers in a locality in Gujarats Vadodara city on Diwali following which police detained 19 people from the two sides, an official said on Tuesday.

The clash broke out at around 12.45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate locality.

Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality nearly an hour after the clash broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)