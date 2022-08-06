Coast Guard organises 7.5-km heritage walk to commemorate 75th Independence Day

The Coast Guard on Saturday organised a 7.5-km heritage walk at Fort Kochi near here to commemorate the 75 years of independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and International Coastal Clean-up Day-22 with the theme “Plastic-free Oceans.” Flagging off the event, Coast Guard DIG N Ravi, the Commander of Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe), urged everyone to set a target of 7,500 steps for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said a heritage walk is a great way to get everyone on the feet and active by promoting a healthy lifestyle. “In order to enhance cooperation among the three organisations (Indian Coast Guard, Indian Tourism and SBI) another area of thrust in which agencies have been successful was maintaining synergy with regard to Coastal Clean-up. A total of 150 persons participated in the walk at Fort Kochi, covering a distance of 7.5 km,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

The walk gave a glimpse at Kochis rich history and heritage, showcasing the mixed Dutch, Portuguese, British and Jewish influences that make the city unique. “During the walk, participants visited the old quarters of Fort Kochi, exploring the quaint streets of this city on foot. Heritage walk focused on creating awareness regarding plantation and clearance of plastic/non-biodegradable waste along waterfront and in and around Kochi,” the release said.

