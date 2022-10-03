Closing date of e-auction of mementos gifted to PM Modi extended till Oct 12

The closing date of an online auction of over 1,200 items, including models of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya and sporting memorabilia of Commonwealth Games medallists, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been extended to October 12.

The e-auction that began on September 17 was earlier scheduled to end on October 2.

“The last date for the e-auction of PMs gifts has been extended to October 12,” a Culture Ministry official said.

The ministry also tweeted to announce the extension of the last date.

“Feeling that youve missed out on the #PMMementosAuction2022? We are delighted to announce that the auction has been extended till 12th October, 2022. Visit pmmementos.gov.in now to participate #AmritMahotsav,” it tweeted and also shared a poster on it. Some of the gifts are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art here. Many noted personalities, artists, singers like Mohit Chauhan have visited the gallery to see the displayed items which are under auction. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday visited the NGMA and saw the items on display.

Later interacting with reporters, she said, “Maine do cheezon ke liye auction diya hai, Ramjanmabhoomi ki mitti aur Ram mandir ka model (I have engaged in the auction process of two items– soil of Ramjanmabhoomi and model of the Ram temple)”.

She praised Modi and said “our prime minister is no less than a God”.

“We as actors get so many gifts, but it did not strike us. We get so much inspiration from his (Modis) thoughts,” the actor said. At a press conference here on September 16, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had said, a statue of Lord Ganesha, a trident, models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, will also be part of the e-auction of gifts and mementos given to PM Modi, proceeds of which will go the Namami Gange Mission.

A black model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was gifted to Modi in April by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, is also part of the auction.

Yogiraj and his team, had sculpted the monolithic 28-ft statue of Netaji, made of telephone black granite stone, recently unveiled by the prime minister at India Gate. The grand statue sits in a historic canopy facing the war memorial arch. Twenty-five new sporting memorabilia gifted to the prime minister by various sportspersons are part of the auction, a senior official of the Culture Ministry had earlier said.

“These sportspersons include CWG 2022 medallists, those who took part in Paralympic Games 2022, Thomas Cup 2022. Many sportspersons who brought laurels for India at the latest Commonwealth Games have gifted the sporting equipment they had played with to win medals. These will be part of the auction,” Reddy had said.

The CWG 2022 was held in Birmingham, the UK, where many Indian sportspersons shone with their performances, winning 61 medals in total.

