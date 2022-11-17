Cinema powerful tool to bring both countries closer: French Ambassador Lenain

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will have France as its country focus, a step that French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said will bring the two countries closer. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indias independence, India was named the Country of Honour at the Marche du Cinema of the Cannes Film Festival and now IFFI will feature France in the Country Focus segment during its upcoming edition, scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panjim, Goa. Lenain said France and India are two nations with a long and rich cinema history. “Cinema is a powerful tool to bring the French and the Indian peoples closer together. France and India are two nations with a long and rich cinema history and with thriving movie industries. “Indian cinema was honoured in June at the Cannes Film Festival, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indias independence. In reciprocity, France will be the country of focus at the International Film Festival of India with an amazing line-up of French contemporary films. I hope that the Indian audience will enjoy them,” the French Ambassador said here. The line-up of French cinema that will be screened at IFFI Goa includes “Other Peoples Children” by Rebecca Zlotowski; “Between two worlds” by Emmanuel Carrere; “Belle and Sebastian – Next Generation” by Pierre Core; “The Crossing” by Florence Miailhe; “Sixteen” by Philippe Lioret, “The Velvet Queen” by Marie Amiguet; “The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser; “The Vanished President by Jean-Marc Peyrefitte and “See You Friday, Robinson” by Mitra Farahani, among others. Celebrated French filmmaker Claire Denis “Both Sides of the Blade” will also have a special screening at the movie gala.

