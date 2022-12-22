Chronology Samjhiye: Congress jibe at govt over PMs Covid meeting

“Understand the chronology,” the Congress said on Thursday as it pointed out that the health minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi over Covid concerns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the virus-related situation just days before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi.

The Congress jibe came just hours before Prime Minister Modi was set to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon.

“4 cases of Omicron sub-variant driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat and Odisha in July, September & November,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

“Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye(now, understand the chronology),” he said.

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid concerns, the Congress on Wednesday had pointed to the BJP taking out marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asserted public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics on.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about nine days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

