Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter in Dantwewada

A woman Naxal, carrying areward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounterwith security personnel in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada districton Monday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 6.30 am near Gumalnarvillage under Geedam police station limits when a team of theDistrict Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxaloperation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels escaped.

Later, the body of a woman Naxal, identified as VaikoPekko (24) was recovered from the spot, located around 400 kmaway from the state capital Raipur, the official said.

The rebel, a native of Bhairamgarh area in theneighbouring Bijapur district, was active as member of thePLGA (Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 ofMaoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head.

Two country-made firearms, an Improvised ExplosiveDevice (IED) weighing 2 kg, other Maoist material, medicinesand items of daily use were also recovered from the encountersite, the official said.

