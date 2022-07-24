Chhattisgarh sees quieter summer this year with fewer Naxal attacks

Summer, usually the toughest time for security forces battling Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh, has passed off relatively peacefully this year.

Naxal attacks on security forces increase between March and June when the rebels carry out what officials term as the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC).

The ultras carry out most of the offensives during summer as tall grasses and bushes dry up during the season, providing clear visibility to them about the movement of security forces in forests. Some of the major Naxal attacks, such as the Tadmetla incident of 2010 in which 76 security personnel were killed, have taken place in summer. But, various camps set up in Naxal strongholds by security forces in the last three years have helped the latter gain the upper hand against the rebels during this years TCOC and minimise losses, police claimed. According to police statistics, seven security personnel were killed and 43 injured in 131 Naxal incidents till June 30 this year.

As many as 41 security personnel were killed and 103 injured during the same period last year.

Twenty eight security personnel were killed and 50 injured in 2020, while 16 personnel were killed and 26 wounded in 2019 during the same period.

Between January 1 and June 30 this year, 14 Naxals were killed, while 18 rebels were killed in 2021, 20 in 2020 and 28 in 2019 during the same period.

At least 43 new operational base camps were opened by security forces in strategically important locations like Minpa, Elmagunda, Potakapalli, Tarrem, Kademetta, Nahadi and Chandametta (in seven districts of Bastar region), Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told

