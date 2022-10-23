Chhattisgarh Police block 8 key supply networks of Maoists in Bastar since 2020; 38 people held

The Bastar police in Chhattisgarh have busted eight key supply networks of Maoists and arrested at least 38 people in the last couple of years, choking the aid of medicines, explosives and logistics to the outlawed outfit to a great extent, a senior official said on Sunday.

The establishment of more than 40 new police camps mostly along the supply corridor of Maoists during this period also helped in the task and to keep a tab on the inter-state movement of Maoist couriers, he said.

According to police, cracking the supply networks is crucial in the fight against Left Wing Extremism as it is the key strength of Maoists active in Bastar since more than three decades.

The Bastar region comprises seven districts – Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma.

Advertisement

In the last couple of years, the police have made a significant dent into the supply network of various formations of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoists), Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)