Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo skips Cong legislature party meet; MLAs hurt by language of his resignation letter to CM

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo, locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday didnt attend the Congress legislature party meeting held at the CMs residence citing “pre-planned engagements”, a day after he relinquished a key portfolio.

A state minister told reporters after the CLP meeting that most of the legislators of Congress are hurt over the way Singh Deo has written a resignation letter to the chief minister. Sources said 64 of the 71 MLAs of Congress attended the CLP meeting.

Singh Deo had given up the charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development department citing reasons like non-allotment of funds by the chief minister for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Congress legislature party meeting began after 7:30 PM to discuss the July 18 presidential poll and the state Assemblys monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, a party leader had said, adding that discussion on Singh Deos issue could be held.

In the evening, Singh Deo told

