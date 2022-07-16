Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo says resigning from Panchayat portfolio, will hold on to other ministries

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said he has decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

However, he will remain the minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

“I have decided to resign from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Soon, I will submit my resignation letter,” he told

