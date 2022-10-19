Chetan’s fate hangs in balance as BCCI likely to rejig selection panel

National selection committee chairman Chetan Sharmas fate hangs in balance as the BCCI could soon rejig the senior panel after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is an open secret that Chetan and his panels performance and consistency in selection has been below par in recent times and unless India performs very well, it could be curtains for Indias first hat-trick man in 50 over World Cup.

“A lot will depend on how India fares at T20 World Cup. There arent too many people who are very happy with Chetan at the moment. But he will remain till BCCI selects the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC),” a senior BCCI official said.

While it will be an anxious wait for Chetan, East Zones Debasish Mohanty in a few months time will have to make way for someone else as he will complete a cumulative four years in junior and senior selection panel.

“The rule that was applicable with Abbey Kuruvilla will also apply to Debu Mohanty. Debu was inducted by the COA in junior panel in early 2019 and he had served two years till 2021 before being upgraded to senior panel after Devang Gandhi completed his tenure,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

