Cheetah reintroduction: Helipads to come up in MPs Kuno National Park; SA team to visit site today

At least seven helipads are being constructed in and around the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district where the cheetah reintroduction project will be carried out, officials said.

A team from South Africa (SA) is scheduled to arrive there on Tuesday, they said.

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) dean and senior professor Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, who is playing an important role in the cheetah translocation plan, is also scheduled to reach the KNP on Tuesday, an official said.

The helipads are being constructed amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might arrive to inaugurate the ambitious project, under which cheetahs will be brought from South Africa and Namibia.

Advertisement

Three helipads are being built inside the KNP and four are coming up outside the park for the expected VVIP movement, a top official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)