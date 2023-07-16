Chandrayaan-3: Coating of GSLV Mark III done at factory of Sangli entrepreneur, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTl) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the coating of GSLV Mark III (now known as LVM3) was done at a factory owned by an entrepreneur in Sangli, which is a matter of pride for the state.

Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III, earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III) is a composite of three modules — propulsion, lander and rover (which is housed inside the lander).

In a Facebook post, Pawar on Saturday said the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli.

This is a matter of pride for the state, he said. The ISRO scientists on Saturday successfully performed the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as per the space agency.

The health of the spacecraft was “normal”, ISRO said in a social media post on Saturday.

Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 kilometres and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)