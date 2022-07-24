Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach

The chances of the Indian team securing a podium finish in the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad are very high, says Grandmaster M Shyam Sundar, who is the coach of the top-seeded women A team in the tournament.

The India Women A team comprises Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni.

“Most of our players are experienced and have been playing at the highest level for many years. Chances for a podium finish are very high. The preparation has been quite good.They are also in good physical shape,” the 31-year old told

